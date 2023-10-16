BRS manifesto reflects wishes of the public: Ramanna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

BRS nominee Jogu Ramanna addresses pressmen in Adilabad on Monday.

Adilabad: The BRS nominee Jogu Ramanna said that the party supreme K Chandrashekhar Rao came up with a manifesto as per the wishes of the public. He addressed pressmen here on Monday.

Ramanna said that the BRS would easily form the government by winning the mandate of electors in the coming polls for the third time in a row. He exuded confidence that the BRS would win from 100 Assembly segments. He added that the manifesto released recently by Rao was prepared to meet wishes of the people of the state.

The candidate said that insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh would provide support to 90 lakh families, while women would get honorarium Rs 3,000 per month. Eligible families would be provided with LPG cylinders for Rs 400 each. The amount of social security pension was enhanced in the manifesto, besides increasing the cost of farm inputs under Rythu Bandhu.

Ramanna further said that people would teach a lesson to both the Congress and the BJP that failed to keep its promises. He stated that the Congress which formed the government in Karnataka forgot to fulfill its poll promises and cheated the public. He alleged that BJP ignored providing LPG cylinders under the Ujwala scheme and failed to double the income of farmers.

Meanwhile, he welcomed Ramelli Hanmanthu of the BJP and others from Bangaruguda village into the BRS at a programme. He said that the credit of extending good governance goes to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

DCCB chairman Addi Bhoja Reddy, BRS town president Ajay, women wing president Swarupa and many others were present.

