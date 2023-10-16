Harish Rao rubbishes Revanth’s comments on BRS manifesto

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing press confernce in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has ridiculed the comments of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on the BRS manifesto being a copy of the Congress manifesto.

Harish Rao said the Congress had actually copied BRS schemes while preparing its manifesto. Praising Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the first ruler in the country to give cash incentives to farmers besides successfully implementing all schemes mentioned in the manifesto, the Minister said the Congress never implemented such schemes in any State or at the national level even though it ruled India for long.

Speaking to news reporters on Monday after inspecting the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s public meeting on Tuesday in Siddipet, the Minister said the TPCC prersident was facing the heat from his own leaders for denying them tickets. Congress leaders were staging protests at Gandhi Bhavan, Dharna Chowk and in New Delhi. Stating that Revanth Reddy was notorious for the cash for vote scam in the past, the Minister said the TPCC president had now become famous for cash for seats ahead of the 2023 elections.

Congress leaders were accusing Revanth Reddy of accepting 5 acres of land and crores of rupees for issuing tickets for aspirants. Talking about the BJP, the Minister said the BJP had always acted against the interests of Telangana and its people. BJP leaders were making positive statements on Telangana in the Parliament and issuing awards to Telangana, but were making false statements in public meetings for political gain.

Harish Rao said over one lakh people were expected for the Siddipet Praja Ashirvada Sabha, with 25,000 people to come on two-wheelers from across Siddipet constituency for the meeting.

