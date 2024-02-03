BRS MLA protests handover of Krishna projects to KRMB

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 09:35 PM

Jogulamba Gadwal: Raising objections on State government decision to handover Telangana projects to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), BRS MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy staged a protest at Jurala project here on Saturday.

Refuting the State government’s claims that projects were not handed over to KRMB, the BRS MLA questioned as to why the Board had sought funds and staff for maintenance of 15 outlets.

“If State government has not handed over the projects, then it should make KRMB issue statements to clarify people’s apprehensions” Krishna Mohan Reddy demanded.

Raising slogans against the Congress government, the BRS MLA charged that KRMB did not bother to address Telangana’s concerns when Andhra Pradesh was drawing water from Srisailam to Rayalaseema.

“How people can trust that KRMB would obstruct any unauthorized drawing of water once the management of outlets was under its control,” he asked. In the last 10 years, the BRS government had opposed handing over projects to KRMB, he reminded.

The River Krishna water dispute was still pending with Krishna Tribunal. As the issue was still pending, the Congress government has handed over to KRMB. Does this not indicate that State government has surrounded to Modi government, Krishna Mohan Reddy charged.

“The Congress party’s idea is to handover the supervision of Krishna to KRMB and win the elections in Andhra Pradesh,” Krishna Mohan Reddy said.

Already, the right canal was being controlled by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana officials were denied permission to inspect. In such a scenario, if the projects were under KRMB ambit, it would affect Telangana’s interests adversely, he said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is conspiring to promote Narayanpet –Kodangal Lift Irrigation scheme sidelining PRLI scheme. The BRS government had initiated measures for constructing five reservoirs to store sufficient River Krishna water under Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) scheme. However, Congress leaders had filed cases and created hurdles, he said.

BRS was not against Narayanpet-Kodangal project but under PRLI sufficient water can be supplied to those areas through canals. Tenders were also floated but the Congress government suspended the tenders, he said.