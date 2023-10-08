BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy assumes charge as TSRTC Chairman

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy took charge as TSRTC chairman here on Sunday at Bus Bhavan.

After assuming charges, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy said that the TSRTC is moving ahead under the able leadership of senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar. He also said that the State government entrusted him with this responsibilty and he will contribute to the growth of the organization to the best of his ability, he added while thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for appointing him as the chairman of TSRTC.

Managing Director VC Sajjanar, Chief opering Officer Dr V Ravinder, Joint Director Dr Sangram Singhji Patil, Executive Directors Munisekhar, Purushotham, Venkateswarlu and Yadagiri Reddy’s family members were also present on the occasion.