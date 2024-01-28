Revanth Reddy degrading post of CM, says Harish Rao

Addressing the party cadre in Medak on Sunday, Harish Rao said the untiring efforts and able leadership of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao for 14 long years had resulted in separate Statehood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 07:37 PM

Medak: Stating that A Revanth Reddy was degrading the post of Chief Minister, former minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy had failed to live up to the expectations of the people of Telangana as he failed to deliver the promises made by his party.

Addressing the party cadre in Medak on Sunday, Harish Rao said the untiring efforts and able leadership of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao for 14 long years had resulted in separate Statehood.

“Revanth Reddy would not have got the opportunity to become Chief Minister if a separate state was not created. In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he would have never become CM as Chandrababu Naidu or Jagan Mohan Reddy would have never allowed him to do so,” he said.

Stating that the Congress government was delaying implementation of election promises, Harish Rao said the Congress was trying to delay the implementation till the Lok Sabha election code came into force so that it could postpone the six guarantees. The Congress made promises knowing very well that it could not be implemented, he said.

Stating that the people of the State were already experiencing the difference between the BRS government and the present Congress regime, he said people would be voting for BRS in the ensuing Lok Sabha and local body elections.

“Make the difference between the BRS and Congress government a talking point in your villages. Let the people know what they are missing,” he told the cadre.

Commenting on the power supply situation in the State, he said after the Congress party came to power in the State, the quality of power was affected drastically and borewell motors and transformers were frequently developing technical glitches.

Accusing the government of delaying disbursal of Rythu Bandhu scheme assistance to farmers, Harish Rao said it was due to Congress that the BRS government could not release the amount and now when it had come to power it was not honoring its commitment.