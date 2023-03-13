BRS MLA Vinay Bhaskar inaugurates free medical camp for women in Hanamkonda

Telangana government was trying to turn the State into ‘Healthy Telangana’ by taking up several programmes and setting up medical colleges and hospitals, said Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hanamkonda: West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar said the State government was trying to turn the State into ‘Healthy Telangana’ by taking up several programmes and setting up medical colleges and hospitals.

As a part of the week-long International Women’s Day celebrations, the MLA inaugurated a free medical camp for women at his camp office here on Monday. Marking the birthday of MLC K Kavitha, a cake was also cut at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the BRS MLA said that the Warangal West constituency had been in the forefront in many such programmes in the State. Condemning the ED summons to Kavitha, he said the Centre was afraid of the rising popularity of Kavitha, who was fighting for 33 percent reservation for women in Assemblies and the Parliament.

