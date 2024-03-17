BRS MLAs seek disqualification of Danam Nagender

They sought an appointment with the speaker, G Prasad Kumar to meet him and seek in writing action against Nagender.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 March 2024, 10:42 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy, Maganti Gopinath, Kaleru Venkatesh and Mutha Gopal on Sunday demanded the speaker of the State Legislative Assembly to disqualify Danam Nagender for his defection from BRS to Congress.

They were given appointment at 6 pm but they could not meet him as he was not available.