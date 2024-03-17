Ranjit Reddy, Danam Nagender join Congress

They were welcomed into the party by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the presence of Deepadas Munshi, incharge of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee affairs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 06:16 PM

Ranjith Reddy

Hyderabad: Two BRS leaders, Chevella Lok Sabha member G Ranjith Reddy and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender quit the BRS and joined the Congress on Sunday.

They were welcomed into the party by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the presence of Deepadas Munshi, incharge of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee affairs.

Also Read Extend last date for submission of applications under GO 58: Danam urges CM KCR

Earlier, Ranjith Reddy, in his resignation letter addressed to party president K Chandrashekhar Rao, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and support given to him by the party leadership. He said the difficult decision was made to pursue an alternative path to the current political circumstances in the State.

Nagender, on the other hand, is known for switching parties quite frequently, having been in the Congress from 1994 to 2004, then with the Telugu Desam Party, back to the Congress and then, the BRS (then TRS) when it came to power. He was a minister in the YSR and K Rosaiah cabinets in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.