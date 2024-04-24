Congress certain to make a comeback in Delhi, says Revanth Reddy

Assures Secunderabad of decisive role at Centre for Danam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for its divisive politics, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated on Wednesday that religious harmony and a unifying secular ideology were the hallmark of the Congress Party and it needed to be supported at this crucial juncture.

Addressing the nomination rally of Congress nominee Danam Nagender in Secunderabad constituency, he exuded confidence that the Congress flag was certain to flutter in Secunderabad.

The party that garnered Secunderabad would stand a chance to form the government at the Centre. If the overwhelming response received by the Congress rally in the constituency was of any indication, the party would grab the seat and it was beyond doubt, he said, adding that the party would make it in Delhi too.

Stating that it would be a repeat of 2004 when Bandaru Dattatreya was defeated by Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav, he said Nagender would hand over a drubbing to G Kishan Reddy this time. Kishan Reddy was the union Minister with disaster management as part of his Home portfolio when the low-lying areas all along Musi river were inundated. But Kishan Reddy failed to deliver any sort of relief to the flood-affected people in the city. Kishan Reddy had also failed to stop the investments bound for Hyderabad that were being diverted by Modi to Gujarat, Revanth Reddy said.

Taking a strong exception to Modi’s remarks that the Congress, if it came to power, would distribute people’s property and land among Muslims, the Chief Minister said that it was unbecoming of a Prime Minister to make such remarks. Even inheritance of the ancestral properties would not be possible without complying with the legal process. Modi had promised to bring back black money stashed in Swiss accounts and distribute it to the poor. Did he fulfil his promise, he asked.

Appealing to employees of the railways to support Nagender, he said Modi was out concede even the railways to Adanis and Ambanis.