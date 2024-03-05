BRS MLC Kavitha demands TS Govt to provide job, ex-gratia to Venkat’s family

Venkat was staying at the government hostel in Bodhan and pursuing his undergraduation. Following an argument over studies, he was assaulted, allegedly by some intermediate students at the hostel leading to his death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 10:00 PM

File Photo

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha demanded the State government to provide a job to one of the family members of H Venkat, a student who was allegedly killed by his juniors at a government residential welfare hostel in Bodhan on Sunday. She consoled the bereaved family and extended their solidarity.

Venkat (19), belonging to Tippari Thanda in Gandhari mandal, was staying at the government hostel in Bodhan and pursuing his undergraduation. Following an argument over studies, he was assaulted, allegedly by some intermediate students at the hostel leading to his death on Sunday night.

Also Read Degree student killed by six intermediate students in Nizamabad

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Kavitha asked the State government to initiate necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. She demanded that the State government provide a job to one of the victim’s family members and also extend Rs.15 lakh ex-gratia as well as a double-bedroom house to support the family. She expressed her dismay over absence of an Education Minister in the State Cabinet nearly three months after the new government came into existence.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is more focused on his publicity and political speeches rather than addressing public issues and governance. The State government has utterly failed to ensure safety of students studying in government hostels,” she said.