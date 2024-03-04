Degree student killed by six intermediate students in Nizamabad

According to reports, on Sunday night, the degree student identified as Venkat (19) reportedly asked a few intermediate students not to make noise in the hostel and study silently.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 11:37 AM

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident, a degree student staying at a BC hostel in Bodhan town was killed, allegedly by six intermediate students, in the wee hours of Monday.

According to reports, on Sunday night, the degree student identified as Venkat (19) reportedly asked a few intermediate students not to make noise in the hostel and study silently. Following this, there were some arguments and when Venkat was asleep, six students allegedly strangled him to death.

Hearing noises from Venkat’s room, other students of the hostel rushed to the room, where they found him unconscious and immediately rushed him to the hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The six students have been detained by the police and are being interrogated. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.