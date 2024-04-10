BRS raises alarm over water shortage in Nagarkurnool

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 02:46 PM

Mahabubnagar: BRS Nagarkurnool MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar raised alarm over the water crisis gripping Malleswaram village in Pentlavelli mandal in Nagarkurnool district. He said Mission Bhagiratha water supply halted for past two days, forcing locals into dire straits.

Sharing the plight of villagers on X on Wednesday, Praveen Kumar said the officials supplied two tankers of water using the gram panchayat’s tanker which was insufficient to meet the village’s needs. As a result, there was a streetfight between the women at the tanker. He said the women cursed the Congress regime which failed to supply even drinking water.

“During the tenure of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, there were no problems for irrigation and drinking water. But after Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister, we are unable to do nothing even though our crops are turning dry before our eyes,” they said.

Praveen Kumar said the water crisis extends beyond Malleshwaram, affecting neighbouring areas like Jataprol, Goplapuram, Manchalakatta, and Engampally hamlets, enduring a week-long drought. He demanded for swift action to address the water scarcity plaguing rural areas in the district, with a hastag of “#ThirstyTelangana’, which went viral on social media.