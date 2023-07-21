BRS raises slogans, demands PM Modi to make statement on Manipur violence

On the second day of the monsoon session, the BRS along with other Opposition parties gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation.

Published Date - 04:19 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Amid uproar over the Manipur violence by the Opposition parties, the Parliament has been adjourned to Monday. The Opposition upped the ante over the Manipur issue, even as the ruling BJP maintained that the Centre was willing to have discussion on the issue, but after regular business proceedings including passing of pending bills, were carried out.

Soon after both the Houses met for the day, the Opposition MPs were on their feet demanding discussion on the situation in Manipur. They also raised slogans. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour and urged members to take their seats. With the Opposition showing no signs of relenting, he adjourned the House till 12 noon. Similar situation prevailed in Rajya Sabha prompting the Chairman to adjourn the House till 2.30 pm.

When the session resumed, a deadlock continued as the Opposition members raised slogans ‘Manipur, Manipur’ and demanded for discussion on the ongoing violence in Manipur which persisted for more than 80 days. They also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond and present the facts before the public.

However, the Central government refused to yield, leading to heightened tensions during the Parliamentary session. The BRS MPs, in response, stood up from their chairs, raised slogans, and displayed placards, insisting on addressing the matter on a priority basis. In the midst of the chaos, both the Houses were adjourned until Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao questioned the central government’s reluctance to permit a discussion on the Manipur issue, accusing them of deliberately ignoring the adjournment motion submitted by the BRS party for two consecutive days. He expressed concern over the escalating tension in Manipur due to the violent incidents, leading to numerous casualties.

The BRS leader demanded an immediate discussion in the House to not only seek approval for bills but also to inform the public about the ground realities in the State.

He further urged the House to provide information on the actions taken against the culprits involved in the Manipur incident. Nama Nageswara Rao asserted that the BRS party will remain actively engaged in the Parliament to keep the public informed about the facts. He said until the issue is addressed and a discussion is taken up on the Manipur incidents, the BRS will continue to raise the issue in the Parliament.