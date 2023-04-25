BRS shifts gears, moves into poll mode in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Soon after Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sounded the poll bugle in the neighbouring Maharashtra, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday shifted gears in Telangana as well, with massive constituency level meetings being organized in all 119 constituencies across the State, with the total attendance estimated to be a staggering four lakh.

Speaking at the Sircilla Constituency meeting, BRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the party had already sparked a political fire that was spreading fast in Maharashtra. This would spread across the country and raze both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the ground.

A revolution was started in Telangana with the formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2001. This revolution, which has now entered Maharashtra in the form of the BRS, would unite the people and hit both the Congress and the BJP, maybe not overnight but definitely in the near future, he said.

“The BRS was constituted to introduce the Bangaru Telangana (Golden Telangana) development model to the country. The BRS will also prove that that the Telangana model of development was not a fake one like the much hyped Gujarat model,” he said.

The constituency level ‘mini plenaries’ meanwhile, resolved to ensure Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s hattrick victory in the State, with party leaders, including Ministers, MLAs and elected representatives, affirming that the party would a play crucial role in national politics.

The meetings saw huge turnout of workers at all venues across the State, with the events also being a precursor for the party’s Formation Day celebrations on Thursday.

The festive atmosphere at the venues saw ‘Jai BRS’ and ‘Jai KCR’ slogans rendering the air while colourful bike rallies were conducted to the venues earlier in the day. After hoisting the party flag, Ministers, MLAs and elected public representatives addressed the party workers.

“We have no competition with other parties. Our caste is development, welfare is our religion and upliftment of people is our agenda,” Rama Rao said at Sircilla.

In a statement issued later, he complimented the party leaders for conducting the constituency level meetings successfully. Through the meetings, a constructive message was delivered to the party workers over the State government’s welfare and development programmes and failures of the opposition parties, he said.

These meetings were held like a plenary meeting in all 119 constituencies involving nearly four lakh party workers. It would not be exaggerating to boast that this would stand as a milestone in the political history of the country, he said.

“By passing many resolutions against the union government’s failures and anti-people policies, the party workers in 119 constituencies have given a strong message,” Rama Rao said.

“The same spirit and enthusiasm should continue in promoting the State government’s programmes, the Chief Minister’s leadership skills and the benefits being enjoyed by people of all sections in the State,” he said.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, addressing the Siddipet constituency meeting, said irrespective of the political gimmicks of opposition parties, the BRS would be elected to power for the third term.

At Wanaparthy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the 2024 Parliament elections were crucial for the nation’s future. While the Chief Minister was listing out development and welfare programmes, political tourists to Telangana were instigating communal differences and threatening to book cases.

In Greater Hyderabad, the party meetings were held at 11 venues, including Azam Function Hall at Chandrayangutta in Old city under the leadership Hyderabad in-charge Dasoju Sravan.