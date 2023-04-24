CM KCR sounds poll bugle in Maharashtra, tells ryots to rise and roar like lions

CM KCR exhorted farmers to ‘rise and roar like the lions they were’, be part of electoral process and to ensure victory of BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Sounding the poll bugle for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Maharashtra, Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday exhorted farmers to ‘rise and roar like the lions they were’, to be part of the electoral process and to ensure victory of the BRS in the forthcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

Promising drinking water supply through taps in every household in Maharashtra within five years of the BRS coming to power, he said quality power supply would also be ensured for all sectors, including agriculture.

Pointing out that Telangana had made these essential requirements a reality for all sections of its citizens in a short span of time, Chandrashekhar Rao asked why Maharashtra could not achieve similar success.

Addressing the third public meeting of the BRS in Maharashtra at the Jabinda Grounds in Aurangabad, the Chief Minister said there was no dearth of funds in Maharashtra. What was in short supply was will power, which the BRS had abundance, he said.

Stressing on the need to use the vote effectively, the Chief Minister said the farmers had so far been going to the field and farming. Why don’t they go to the Assembly now, he asked, raising his slogan of ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’.

“Hoist BRS flags in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat elections, and then see how leaders from Mumbai and New Delhi will come running to you,” he said.

Reminding the people that just one BRS meeting in Nanded had forced the Maharashtra government to adopt Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme and extend an input subsidy of Rs.6000 per acre for farmers, the Chief Minister appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to replicate the Telangana model in the State and hike the assistance to Rs.10,000 per acre.

“If Devendra Fadnavisji assures me that he will implement the Telangana model here, I promise to leave Maharashtra and I will head to Madhya Pradesh,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, also calling for implementation of Telangana’s Dalit Bandhu scheme for the dalits in Maharashtra.

Stating that the situation in Telangana before formation of the State was even worse than Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said everything had changed now, with farmer suicides now being history with farming becoming a profitable endeavour.

Also coming down hard on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lack of will power to ensure even basic needs like drinking water and power for farmers, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Prime Minister and his colleagues were least bothered about farmer suicides. They were instead busy in bringing in cheetahs from Africa.

“When we tell them that our farmers, who are the real lions of this country, are dying, they show us cheetahs from Africa and say, see this and be happy,” he said.

Calling for out of the box thinking, to fight to bring about change, Chandrashekhar Rao said BRS was formed for this battle.

“The BRS is not for one election. Not for one one day or one community or religion or caste. BRS is here to fight for all the people of India,” he said, adding that BRS already had a permanent office in Nagpur and was setting up a permanent office in Aurangabad too.

The rich were getting richer and the poor were getting poorer. This was the bitter truth in India, he said, calling for change. No one from the US or Russia would come to help and we had to bring about the change ourselves, he added.