CM KCR calls for new India, says successive govts at Centre failed nation

CM KCR said the country had lost its focus because of the lack of will power of successive governments at the Centre

Published Date - 11:06 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Calling for sweeping changes in India’s water policy and its approach to the welfare of the people, especially farmers, Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said the country had lost its focus because of the lack of will power of successive governments at the Centre.

Speaking at the BRS public meeting at Aurangabad, he pointed out how China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore had surged ahead while India still remained where it was. Even after 75 years of independence, people in Maharashtra were still waiting for drinking water and power.

They were not demanding gold, the moon or the stars but just drinking water, he said, pointing out farmers were dying by suicide, all this when many rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Bheema and others flow through the State.

“Parivartan zaroori hai. Jab tak hum parivarthith nahi hote, hamare kismet nahi badalne wale hai,” (Change is necessary. Our fate won’t change till we ourselves change) he said.

“We have done it in Hyderabad. The same water that rich people in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills drink is the same that reaches the Gond tribal in Adilabad district. This is possible in Maharashtra too,” he said, promising “har acre mein pani” just like in Telangana.

All these including 24×7 power supply was possible, because the country had abundant coal reserves, he said, adding that he was ready to quit his Chief Minister post if anyone could prove him wrong.

Stating that there was no planning for the country after the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, he said the country was now suffering because of the inefficiency of successive governments.

The Centre was now hell bent on privatization of PSUs and handing over power plants to private companies, the Chief Minister said, adding that if privatization was their agenda, the BRS agenda was nationalization.

Ridiculing Modi’s tall claims on a digital India and Made in India, Chandrashekhar Rao asked why farmers land records were not being digitized.

“We have done it in Telangana. Land registration exercise is now completed in just 15 minutes and title deeds are handed over immediately. Why cannot this happen in Maharashtra?” he asked.

Pointing out that the thalati system was abolished in Telangana, he said the financial assistance of Rs.10,000 per acre under the Rythu Bandhu scheme was deposited directly in the farmer’s bank account. Same was the case with Rythu Bima, with the insurance of Rs.5 lakh being deposited in the nominee’s account in eight days. The farmer did not have beg with agents, so was the case with procurement of paddy, he said.

Explaining the Dalit Bandhu scheme as well, he asked when Telangana could implement Dalit Bandhu, why could the Maharashtra government not implement the same in the land where the Father of the Constitution of India was born.

“Maharashtra mein dhan ki kami nahi hai, mann ki kami hai,” he said, stressing on the need for the government’s will power to change the situation.

Emphasizing on the need for India to change for achieving welfare and development, he said the BRS would serve as an agent of change and sought the support of intellectuals and youth in this endeavour.

