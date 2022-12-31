BRS slams TPCC president Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) came down heavily on the State Congress unit for holding Telangana Government responsible on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton and said the issue had to be addressed by Central Government.

MSP for cotton had to be declared by BJP-led union Government and it does not come under State Government’s purview, said Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

The Minister reacted strongly to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s Open Letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanding MSP for cotton, farm loan waiver and other issues.

Despite being MP Revanth Reddy never questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliament over the BJP government’s failure in implementing Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations, the Minister said in a statement.

Telangana Government fulfilled all promises made to the people and farmers. Till date, Rs.17,351 crore farm loans were waived off by the State Government, he explained.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader in the country, who was striving for farmers’ welfare and development. He introduced Rythu Bandhu and since last years, Rs.65,000 crore was deposited directly into the farmers bank accounts, he said.

Despite Covid pandemic, Telangana Government had extended all support to the farming community. Procurement centres were set up in villages for the convenience of farmers.

Telangana was the only State, which was extending free power supply to the farming community.

Towards this, the State Government was spending about Rs.10,500 crore annually, the Minister pointed

out.

The Agriculture Minister questioned Revanth Reddy’s commitment towards farmers’ welfare when the BJP-led union Government had delayed paddy procurement from Telangana. On the contrary, the TPCC president was trying to defame the Telangana Government, he slammed.

“Why is the TPCC president Revanth Reddy not questioning the BJP government at the Centre? What is the hidden agenda?” asked Niranjan Reddy.

Stating that farmers were still aware of hardships they had faced for obtaining seeds and fertilisers during the Congress regime, the Minister warned the BJP and Congress parties not to mislead the farming community in the State.

Rs.575.09 crore deposited under Rythu Bandhu on fourth day

Meanwhile, the State Government has deposited Rs.575.09 crore under Rythu Bandhu into 4.57 lakh farmers’ bank accounts on Saturday. The farm investment support under Rythu Bandhu would cover 11.50 lakh acres in the State.

While, the Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries were increasing in the State, those under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana were reducing drastically. Initially, there were 11 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, it had now come down to three crore, Agriculture Minister said.

On the contrary, there were 50 lakh beneficiaries under Rythu Bandhu and they had now increased to 70 lakh, he pointed out.