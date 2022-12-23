BRS staged protest against Centre across erstwhile Karimnagar

Published Date - 07:23 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

The party leaders and workers staged protest demonstrations in a big way in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

Karimnagar: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and activists on Friday staged dharnas in front of all collectorate offices in the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against the union government’s misinformation campaign that alleges diversion of MGNREGS funds in Telangana. Based on a call given by BRS Working President, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, party leaders and workers staged protest demonstrations in a big way in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. Farmers also participated in dharnas.

Speaking on the occasion, they found fault with the central government for asking to return back the funds allocated for the construction of drying platforms to dry different crops by farmers. Terming it as unfortunate, they opined that the union government led by the BJP was taking anti-farmers decisions. Unable to digest the various welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana, the center was demanding for the repayment of the funds sanctioned under MGNREGS with a conspiracy to create troubles to the state government.

The core concept of the scheme was to provide employment to people by taking up various works including agriculture. Through its demand, the center was trying to deny work to the people, they alleged and demanded the union government to take back its decision.

MLAs Sunke Ravishankar (Choppadandi) and Rasamai Balkishan (Manakondur) and others participated in dharna held under the leadership of BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao at Karimnagar collectorate.

In Jagitial, party district president and Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao and Jagtial legislature Dr Sanjay Kumar and others took part in the protest. Peddapalli MLA participated in the protest in Peddapalli.