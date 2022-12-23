BRS rythu maha dharnas exposed anti-farmers policies of Centre

The dharna sites reverberated with the slogans against Narendra Modi government for trying to create hurdles to the implementation of welfare schemes and halt the development of the state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

BRS MLAs, elected representatives of local bodies and leaders were participating in dharna held at clock tower center in Nalgonda on Friday.

Nalgonda/Suryapet: BRS MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad Chairmen, Rythu Bandhu Samithi members, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Supanches and party leaders participated in rythu maha dharnas held at Nalgonda, Suryapet and Bhongir protesting against the discrimination of the Centre towards the state in releasing funds and anti-farmers policies.

In Nalgonda, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLC M Koti Reddy, MLAs Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik, Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, N Bhasker Rao, Nomula Bhagath and Koosukuntla Prabhkar Reddy were among those who participated in dharna held at clock tower center.

Speaking at the protest demonstration, BRS district president and Devarakonda MLA R Ravindra Kumar Naik said that Modi government was not tolerating Telangana state standing in top in the country in welfare and development and increasing of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) across the country. The Centre has stopped release of Rs 1,250 crore of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds to the state on the pretext of spending Rs 151 crore for setting up Rythu kallalu for the benefit of the farmers. He strongly criticised the Center for considering the money spent for ‘rythu kallalu’ as diversion of funds of NREGS. The Centre has also issued diktat to the state to return Rs 151 crore, which was spent for rythu kallalu, he added.

He reminded that the Telangana Assembly had already passed a resolution for linking NREGS with agriculture related work and sent the resolution copy to the Centre. He alleged that Modi government conspired to create trouble for Chief Minister as it feared that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would emerge as an alternative political force in the country. In Suryapet, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Zilla Parishad Chairman Gujja Deepika Yogender, TRS MLAs Gadari Kishore, Bollam Malliah Yadav and Sanampudi Saidi Reddy were participated dharna organized at Vanijya Bhavan center.

Gadari Kisore said that the Centre was not releasing the funds of 15th Finance Commission to the grama panchayats from June, 2022. It has impacted the development works at the villages. KCR has changed name of TRS as BRS with a target to bring farmers pro-government at the Centre. He reminded that BRS government has been implementing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema, which have brought earlier glory to farmers in the state.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, MLC Alimineti Krishna Reddy and BRS leaders participated in dharna held rythu bazaar center in Bhongir.