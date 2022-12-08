BRS to achieve nation’s self-reliance: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Election Commission of India (ECI) approving the change of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the TRS had fulfilled its goal of self-rule with the Telangana State formation and was now setting out to achieve the nation’s self-reliance by foraying into national politics.

In a series of tweets, Harish Rao said the TRS was founded to fight for the cause of Telangana State and had achieved its goal with the formation of the State. The party President K Chandrashekhar Rao had risked his life to achieve the State and went on to fulfill the aspirations of the people by developing the State in all sectors.

“The union government, union Ministers, NITI Aayog and others have appreciated Telangana’s growth, terming it as a role model in implementing development and welfare programmes. As the State has achieved great success in many sectors, we want the country to develop on the same lines. This is the mission taken up by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao to bring a qualitative change in the country,” he tweeted.

Extending his wishes to the people of the State and also the party cadre on the occasion, he said that with the same spirit of developing the State under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the people should join hands to achieve the nation’s self-reliance.