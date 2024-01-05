BRS to stage protests opposing scrapping of welfare programmes by Congress govt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress government of plotting to scrap crucial welfare programmes initiated during its regime in Telangana, the BRS on Friday announced plans to organise a series of protests across the State. The party demanded that the State government continue the existing welfare scheme and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is denied essential benefits.

In a teleconference with party legislators, in-charges, and senior leaders on Friday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao asked the party leaders to expose the Congress government’s conspiracies in the public.

“While Gruha Lakshmi has been already cancelled, schemes like Dalit Bandhu, and sheep distribution are likely to meet the same fate. Hence, the BRS is set to launch protests in all the Assembly constituency headquarters to support the beneficiaries and express opposition to Congress‘s decisions on welfare programme implementation,” they informed.

Expressing concern over the cancellation of programs that have positively impacted millions, both the BRS leaders said the Congress government is sidelining initiatives purely out of political malice. They stated that by cancelling the existing schemes, the Congress is betraying weaker sections. The cancellation extends beyond welfare programmes to public utility infrastructure, including roads and buildings, previously approved and funded by the BRS government.

Highlighting the economic security provided to the Yadav families through sheep distribution, the BRS demanded for the immediate distribution of sheep to those who have already paid the beneficiary contribution. They also wanted the State government to immediately disburse funds to selected beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The BRS leaders, Rama Rao and Harish Rao, urged MLAs, constituency in-charges, and former MLAs to raise awareness among the public about the alleged cancellation of developmental welfare programs by the Congress party. They wanted the party leaders to stand with the people and fight against the cancellation of any programme benefiting the people of Telangana.