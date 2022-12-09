BRS will champion cause of federalism: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said several activists and leaders of the TRS had celebrated the announcement of BRS and offered special prayers in temples including the famous Bhadrakali temple in the city for the long life of party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:39 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hanamkonda: Stating that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi achieved the separate Telangana state through a peaceful and committed movement, Government Chief Whip and MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would fight for the federal spirit and work for development of the country.

Alleging that the BJP and some other forces like YSRTP and others were working against Telangana, Vinay Bhaskar said the BJP was working against the interests of the people of Telangana. YS Sharmila was working as an agent of the BJP, he said, adding that the BRS would take up agitations with like-minded organisations and political outfits and fight for setting up the Kazipet coach factory, Bayyaram steel factory and the tribal university at Mulugu in erstwhile Warangal district.

KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and others were present.