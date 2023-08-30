BRS will implement Telangana model in Maharashtra: Harish Rao

Talking to media at Solapur, Harish Rao said if political parties in power fail to respond to the deteriorating situation in the state, the BRS would certainly come to power to shoulder the task of replicating Telangana model in Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday wanted the ruling coalition in Maharashtra to consider implementation of the Telangana model of development for addressing all the ills of the State and to stop farmer suicides.

Talking to the media after visiting the famous Sri Markandeya Mandir at Solapur in Maharashtra, he said if political parties in power in the State failed to respond to the deteriorating situation, the BRS would certainly come to power to shoulder the task of replicating the Telangana model in Maharashtra.

Replying to queries, he made it clear that the BRS was not the A-team or B-team for any other political party. It was the political party of farmers. It was a political party meant to serve the youth and women. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could shape Telangana into the best performing State by putting in sustained efforts for its development. There were no farmers’ suicides in Telangana, he asserted, pointing out that those political parties, which called BRS the B-team of some entity or the other, had already sneaked into the fold of the BJP. Such political parties should not criticise the BRS, he said.

Harish Rao, who took part in a Rath Yatra organised by the temple management, announced a donation of Rs.1 crore on behalf of the BRS for the temple’s development.