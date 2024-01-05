BRS would expose failure of Congress government in fulfilling poll promises: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: BRS senior leader and Suryapet MLA Gutakandla Jagadish Reddy said on Friday that the BRS has the responsibility as an opposition party to expose the failure of the Congress government in implementing its poll promises.

Speaking to the media at his camp office here, Jagadish Reddy said the BRS had already told the people that the poll promises of the Congress were not possible to implement and that they were only aimed at getting votes in the elections. These poll promises were going to create big trouble for the Congress government in the state. He termed the six guarantees of the Congress as 420-(cheating) poll promises.

He alleged that the Congress leaders were making irrelevant comments, and frustration developed due to the failure of the state government to implement the poll promises. Power cuts started in the state with Congress coming to power in the recent elections. The Congress government also failed to implement one of its six guarantees of free power to consumers, up to 200 units of electricity. He pointed out that the electricity bills were being forcibly collected from the customers for less than 200 units. The people in the government also threatened the people that the electricity bill would be doubled in the next month if the present month’s bill was not paid, he added.

He opined that the government can take some time to implement poll promises, but it is not possible to cheat the people by anyone for a long time. During the elections, the Congress leader chanted the poll-promises, scripted by some people, with confidence that their party would not come to power to implement them.