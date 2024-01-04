Congress counters ‘420 guarantees’ charge of BRS

08:07 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: A day after the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) listed out 420 promises of the Congress, the ruling party countered the BRS charges stating that the party was turning restless after losing power.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said soon after the Congress government was formed on December 7, two promises were fulfilled. Already, 6.50 crore zero tickets were issued as part of the free bus travel scheme for women in TSRTC buses. This apart, the Rajiv Arogyasri assistance was enhanced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, he said.

After the 2018 elections, the BRS government did not have Ministers and the government was operated without any Ministers for over two months, he said.

“It has not been a month since the Congress government formed and BRS working president KT Rama Rao is turning restless over the Congress guarantees,” Sridhar Babu said at a press conference here on Thursday.

The BRS government was in power for over 3,500 days and people were not happy during their tenure. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced in the Assembly that the Congress government would accept suggestions from the opposition parties. But the BRS was criticizing the government, which had not completed even 30 days, he reminded.

“The BRS is making these charges with an eye on Lok Sabha elections and out of fear of losing the elections,” Sridhar Babu said.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) charged that the BRS party was deliberately instigating auto drivers against the Congress government. The government was facilitating free travel for women to ensure their convenience but the BRS was against women welfare, she said.