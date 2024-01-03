Time to strengthen BRS in Lok Sabha, bolster voice of Telangana, says KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samiti is the identity as well as voice of Telangana and stands a chance to put out a splendid performance in the ensuing Parliamentary polls, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

BRS working president KT Rama Rao talking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is the identity as well as voice of Telangana and stands a chance to put out a splendid performance in the ensuing Parliamentary polls, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said here on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons after a review with elected representatives and party functionaries from erstwhile Adilabad district as a preparatory exercise ahead of launching the party campaign at Telangana Bhavan, he said a stronger presence of the BRS at the national level, especially in the Parliament, was crucial for the State and its people as it would help bolster the voice of Telangana.

Also Read KTR spends first day of new year with sanitation workers, BRS activists

Going by the tally of votes polled by the party in the just concluded assembly elections, BRS enjoyed an overwhelming advantage in seven of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State while other political parties including the Congress fared better in rest of the constituencies. Despite the temporary setback received by the party because of the defeat in the assembly polls, the party was not far behind, he said.

The party leadership had analysed the factors and slip-ups that contributed to the debacle. All out efforts were on for bolstering its support base not only in its strongholds but even in places where it could not perform as expected. As in the case of all other parties, the BRS was also in the process of learning from defeats. The party leadership was taking things in its stride by galvanizing the party cadre, Rama Rao said, adding that the people had started comparing the state of affairs under the Congress rule and during the days of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

They were indeed realising what they were missing today. Chandrashekhar Rao had given an identity to Telangana as Telugu Desam party founder president NT Rama Rao did for the Telugu people. Chandrashekhar Rao continued to be the unique identity of the State and would remain so for ever. He was the one instrumental in attaining Statehood and rebuilding the State, he said, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao was the need of the hour even in national politics.

He was only leader who could take Narendra Modi head on. He was the one who had the potential to stall the BJP juggernaut. Like West Bengal that has been identified with the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar, the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao was indivisible from the State of Telangana, Rama Rao said.

The former Chief Minister, who was recuperating after his hip replacement surgery, would require four more weeks to be back into action. He has already been interacting with party leaders time to time and guiding them in planning for the parliamentary polls and other activities. He would be coming to the party office and would spearhead the activities in person once he was fully alright, he said.

Countdown on

On 420 guarantees given by the Congress Party to the electorate of the State, Rama Rao said the countdown had begun. He reminded that 30 days were over after the Congress win. The BRS would wait and watch for another 70 days for the implementation of the big promises made by the Congress party. The government was learning rather the hard way that those promises were not implementable.

The BRS would educate the people and prepare the ground to expose the Congress government on its promises, he added.