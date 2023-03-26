| Bsnl Services Yet To Be Restored In North Telangana

BSNL services yet to be restored in North Telangana

BSNL services continue to remain disturbed as the service provider’s network went offline following a fire accident that took place in BSNL main office near Tower Circle, Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Karimnagar: BSNL services continue to remain disturbed as the service provider’s network went offline following a fire accident that took place in BSNL main office near Tower Circle, Karimnagar, late on Wednesday night.

The Technical team of BSNL was busy restoring the networking system. Restoration works were being held under the supervision of BSNL General Manager, Warangal, Chandramouli and Karimnagar DGM Dinesh.

Though officials were trying to restore services, it is likely to delay a few more days since equipment was not available. Officials are continuing work by bringing extra equipment available at BSNL offices of adjacent districts.

Also Read Fire breaks out in BSNL office in Karimnagar