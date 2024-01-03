BSP activists stage dharna demanding arrest of councilor in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Adilabad: Activists of the Bahujan Samaj Party staged a dharna demanding arrest of a Bharatiya Janata Party‘s councilor who was booked for allegedly murdering a Dalit youngster, here on Wednesday.

The activists carrying placards demanding the arrest of Uske Raghupathi, a councilor of the BJP in Mavala, for his role in the murder of Vamshi, raised slogans against him.

They wanted cops to immediately take Raghupathi into custody and produce him before a court. They said that they would continue to stir until the kin of the victim gets justice.

Adilabad police on December 23 arrested four alleged contract killers hired by Raghupathi in connection with the murder of Vamshi reported on December 18. The arrested persons confessed to attempting to eliminate the youngsters after being assigned by the councilor for Rs 15 lakh. Two more accused persons, Raghupathi and his wife Arundati were still at large.

Raghupathi wanted to kill Vamshi for falling in love with his daughter.