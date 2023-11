BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar unhurt in accident

BSP State president Dr RS Praveen Kumar escaped unhurt after a lorry hit the car in which he was travelling near a high-level bridge across Peddavagu in Kagaznagar mandal on Tuesday. Kaghaznagar police said no case was registered.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:42 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

File photo

