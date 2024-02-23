BJP state president Kishan Reddy wants electors to make Modi PM again

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president G Kishan Reddy urged the public to extend their electoral support to Narendra Modi so that he could be Prime Minsiter for the third time in a row.

Addressing a gathering as part of Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Kagaznagar on Friday, Kishan Reddy said that Modi was striving hard to make India a global leader in the world. He said that Telangana would be able to witness growth if BJP came to power at the centre again.

The BJP state president further said that the union government was spending Rs 20,000 per acre for providing fertilizers. He said it had implemented many innovative schemes, transforming lives of the poor, farmers and women of the country in its 10 years of office. He exuded confidence that the BJP would easily form the government for a record third time.

Local MLA Dr P Harish Babu said that eight legislators of the party would work hard for developing Telangana on many fronts with the help of the union government. He stated that they would point out flaws of the government in the Legislative Assembly. He wanted the public to cast their votes in favor of nominees of the party in coming polls to Lok Sabha.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, former MP Ramesh Rathod, BJP state executive council member Konga Sathyanarayana, district Dr Kottapalli Srinivas, general secretary Dhoni Srisailam, Assembly convener Gollapalli Veerabhadra Chary, leaders Athmaram Naik, Jadav Naresh, Abhinav Sardar, town president Sindam Srinivas and many others were present.