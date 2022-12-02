Friday, Dec 2, 2022
It looked like the collabs of only BTS were discounted from the lists, which angered fans. Soon, Spotify responded on Twitter by writing, “Every year, we endeavor to accurately reflect consumption around the world.

BTS Army calls Spotify ‘corrupt’; here’s the real reason behind it

Hyderabad: K-Pop band BTS probably has the biggest fan base across the globe. So, when songs like ‘Left And Right’ by Charlie Puth and Jungkook, and ‘My Universe’ by Coldplay and BTS were removed from the band’s streaming totals which caused changes in their ‘Spotify Wrapped’ results, Army was left fuming on social media.

“Now imagine if ARMYs didn’t speak up, BTS will keep being sabotaged by this corrupt industry. Thank you army legends. This is why we always stand up for BTS and for what is right!” tweeted one person.

Initially, BTS’s Jungkook was declared the most-streamed K-Pop artiste on the music app as he has more than 600 million streams. According to koreaboo.com, he was also included in the ‘Top 10 K-Pop Artists’ list in the ninth spot. BTS was No.1 on the ‘Top 10 K-Pop Artists’ list as well.

However, a day later, fans observed that Jungkook was no longer included in the ‘Top 10 K-Pop Artists’ list, and another K-Pop solo artiste Lisa from Blackpink was announced as the most-streamed K-Pop artiste.

It looked like the collabs of only BTS were discounted from the lists, which angered fans. Soon, Spotify responded on Twitter by writing, “Every year, we endeavor to accurately reflect consumption around the world. In reference to our Top K-Pop Artists of 2022 playlist, multiple genre tags led to slightly different top ten lists, and they were not properly merged. This mistake has been corrected(sic).” “We join the fans in celebrating the many achievements of BTS and regret this error,” they added.

