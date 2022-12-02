BTS Army calls Spotify ‘corrupt’; here’s the real reason behind it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:04 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: K-Pop band BTS probably has the biggest fan base across the globe. So, when songs like ‘Left And Right’ by Charlie Puth and Jungkook, and ‘My Universe’ by Coldplay and BTS were removed from the band’s streaming totals which caused changes in their ‘Spotify Wrapped’ results, Army was left fuming on social media.

“Now imagine if ARMYs didn’t speak up, BTS will keep being sabotaged by this corrupt industry. Thank you army legends. This is why we always stand up for BTS and for what is right!” tweeted one person.

Initially, BTS’s Jungkook was declared the most-streamed K-Pop artiste on the music app as he has more than 600 million streams. According to koreaboo.com, he was also included in the ‘Top 10 K-Pop Artists’ list in the ninth spot. BTS was No.1 on the ‘Top 10 K-Pop Artists’ list as well.

However, a day later, fans observed that Jungkook was no longer included in the ‘Top 10 K-Pop Artists’ list, and another K-Pop solo artiste Lisa from Blackpink was announced as the most-streamed K-Pop artiste.

It looked like the collabs of only BTS were discounted from the lists, which angered fans. Soon, Spotify responded on Twitter by writing, “Every year, we endeavor to accurately reflect consumption around the world. In reference to our Top K-Pop Artists of 2022 playlist, multiple genre tags led to slightly different top ten lists, and they were not properly merged. This mistake has been corrected(sic).” “We join the fans in celebrating the many achievements of BTS and regret this error,” they added.

Here are some tweets:

First listening and I'm crying.

But it hit you harder when you listen to Closer and Lonely just after it. It's time for us to be louder and bolder as a fandom. Taking the #SpotifyCorrupt as an example. They don't want to hear ? We'll make them.#Indigo_RM#IndigoByRMIsComing pic.twitter.com/iJMKYoCO89 — BE MY JAY. I'LL BE UR HOE. (@adosdezem) December 2, 2022

Uh, huh… So that's what you're gonna called it now… 😒 You needed how many millions to call you out on your "error"? I'm sticking to this HT #SpotifyCorrupt bc y'all still deserve it with the filter rates BTS/ARMY always have compared to any other artist. 49% on Butter🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/ibo2A7vP7V — 𝓦𝓸𝓸𝓫𝓲 ⁷ (@BaseLineWoo) December 2, 2022

#spotifycorrupt can u please explain why and how this was done in the first place, how only one artist got their streams from collabs removed while the other didn't so that they can get the #1 Across All credits Jungkook was the most streamed K-pop soloist and with lead credits pic.twitter.com/Z4pUp6n4o6 — Noah 🌊 indigo 🐳 (@frappeyoongi) December 2, 2022

This is Namjoon’s moment, but it’s important and has to be said. This. This is why we never shup up, we show no tolerance, and use our platform to escalate to protect every inch of BTS’ business. Half a million #SpotifyCorrupt tweets got them scrambling. pic.twitter.com/IJfxFBj0AH — milenna⁷ INDIGO (@taesoothe) December 2, 2022

So, wait, #SpotifyCorrupt is trending, and it's NOT because they mercilessly rip off artist with shitty pay rates and their CEO invests millions of dollars into AI-based military tech? 😬 — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) December 2, 2022

