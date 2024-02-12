TSPSC releases final keys for recruitment to posts in various departments

The final keys released for recruitment to posts of various gazetted and non-gazetted categories in ground water department, and accounts officer (ULB), junior accounts officer (ULB) and senior accountant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development department

12 February 2024, 11:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday released the final keys for recruitment to posts of various gazetted and non-gazetted categories in ground water department, and accounts officer (ULB), junior accounts officer (ULB) and senior accountant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development department.

After verifying the objections received on the preliminary keys via the experts committee, the final keys were prepared on the recommendations of the experts. The Commission that approved final keys made them available on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. No further objections will be entertained on the final key, the TSPSC said.