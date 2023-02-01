Budget of no use for Telangana or its people: Kavitha

The MLC also said the Centre only announced development projects in either poll-bound States or BJP-governed States.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha termed the union Budget 2023-24 a disappointment for the people of Telangana and several other States, despite it being the last full budget by the BJP government. She said even the income tax rebate on income up to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime was of no use to the people of Telangana.

“This budget is a mathematical confirmation of the failure of the Modi government. This seems like a budget for a few States. We hoped for tax rebate of up to Rs 10 lakh. In Telangana, we pay good salaries to people so this rebate is of no use to us,” Kavitha said.

The MLC also said the Centre only announced development projects in either poll-bound States or BJP-governed States. “The Centre announces development projects in either poll-bound States or BJP-governed States. They announced Rs.10,000 crore for infrastructure, which infrastructure? They are not clear. They owe Rs.1,000 crore to Telangana and I request the union Finance Minister to pay our dues,” she said.

Kavitha wanted to know if the BJP truly followed its slogan of “Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas”, why were funds not allocated to all States without any discrimination. She reminded that 157 nursing colleges were announced in the union Budget, which would be established in the same locations where 157 medical colleges were sanctioned last year. “Telangana was not sanctioned any medical college last year and hence, it has been again deprived of a nursing college as well,” she added.

She questioned why the National Investment Manufacturing Zone in Telangana or any other Special Economic Zones were not being extended tax incentives on the lines of GIFT City in Gujarat where tax exemptions were offered till 2025. Similarly, the Centre allocated Rs 5,300 crore for construction of the Upper Bhadra project, but no such funds were provided for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Mission Bhagiratha or any other irrigation project.

Despite recommendations from NITI Aayog, Kavitha stated that the Centre was ignoring developing States like Telangana and extending support to only select States. She demanded to know if it was a union Budget or a budget for select States of the country.

“There is no specific action plan for developmental activities. The union Budget neither promised new schemes nor gave any priority to old schemes which indicates that the BJP has made up its mind on its fate in the next general elections. It is the most disappointing budget ever for Telangana,” she said.

Further, the MLC stated that despite announcing Rs.20 lakh crore package for MSMEs after Covid-19 pandemic, the Modi government did not release even Rs.1 lakh crore. Pending funds pertaining to Telangana were also not released till date. Airports and other infrastructure development projects which were announced during the union Budget, will be later sanctioned to the BJP-ruled States.

She pointed out that though proposals were sent for establishment of aerodromes at Nizamabad and Warangal nine years ago, there has been no response. She demanded the BJP government to clarify on the specific purposes for which Rs.10 lakh crore were allocated for infrastructure development.