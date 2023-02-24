Burglar arrested in Suryapet; 23.3 tolas of gold ornaments seized

Chinthalapalem police on Friday arrested a person on charges of burglary and seized 23.3 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs.13.5 lakh from him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

According to Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad, Vankudothu Nagaraju (26) from Errakunta thanda of Chinthalapalem mandal in the district, confessed to seven house burglaries in Chinthalapalem, Dondapadu, Thummaram, Errakunta Thanda and Nakkagudem in the district between January 2 to February 17.

He had targeted locked houses, the SP said, adding that he was earlier jailed on charges of theft but had resumed once out of jail.

During a routine vehicle check-up, the police stopped Nagaraju at Dondapadu and checked him when he was going to Jaggayapet in NTR district to sell the stolen gold ornaments.