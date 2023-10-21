Three killed after tractor turns turtle in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:38 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Representational Image.

Sangareddy: In a horrific mishap, three persons died after the tractor in which they were travelling in turned turtle at Kolukuru village of Sadasivapet mandal in the district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Mangali Gopal (30), Etela Ramana (45), and Empalli Mallesh (30). All three were residents of Kolkur village.

According to locals, the accident occurred when the steering wheel of the tractor broke, causing the driver to lose control. The tractor overturned and the three were thrown out.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem to district hospital in Sangareddy.