Bus skids off road at Narsingi, three passengers inured

According to the reports, the bus was on way to Moinabad when close to the Army School on Narsingi road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a boundary fence of military area before going off the road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:36 AM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: At least three persons sustained injuries when a TSRTC bus slipped off the road at Narsingi on Saturday morning.

In the incident, three passengers sustained injuries. The police reached the spot and with the help of a crane pulled out the bus.

More details awaited