CM KCR acknowledges efforts of officials, people’s representatives towards State and its new Secretariat

CM KCR acknowledged the efforts of Ministers, legislators, former and current senior bureaucrats, employees and even workers, for transforming Telangana into a most progressive State

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:15 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: While appreciating the role of different persons involved in the development of the State in the last nine years, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao acknowledged the efforts of Ministers, legislators, former and current senior bureaucrats, employees and even workers, for transforming Telangana into a most progressive State of the country and for the construction of the new Secretariat.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Secretariat building on Sunday, the Chief Minister said all government employees who worked with him in the last nine years for the development of the State efforts need to be recognised. “The development of Telangana is the result of the hard work of peoples’ representatives and government employees,”he said.

The iconic Secretariat building was the result of all the people involved in its construction, he said. “Right from Ministers, MPs, MLAs, sarpanches to workers and from Chief Secretary to fourth class employees equally deserve recognition and appreciation,”he said.

While appreciating the cooperation of Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari in the development of the State, the Chief Secretary recalled the efforts of former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in bringing reforms in the State and construction of the new Secretariat building. He also recalled the services of former DGPs Anurag Sharma and M Mahendra Reddy along with the current DGP Anjani Kumar in maintaining law and order in the State.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the role of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal, former PCCF R Shobha and OSD Priyanka Varghese for improving green cover through the successful implementation of ‘Haritha Haram’ programme. He also appreciated the efforts of Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar in completing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

While referring to the development the State was making in the field of Information Technology, the Chief Minister acknowledged the role of Principal Secretary IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan. He also appreciated the efforts of Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and engineering-in-chief of R&B I Ganapathi Reddy and other officers in completing the new Secretariat building in a record time.