CAI institute pays tribute to the entire chef community

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: To commemorate the International Chefs’ Day, the Culinary Academy of India (CAI), Begumpet, has decided to dedicate the event to the professional chefs’ hat by displaying the World’s Tallest Chef’s Hat at its academy premises.

Apart from imparting quality culinary education to young passionate students, the institute is known for its out-of-the-box thinking in conducting activities. Students who received culinary training participated in the event to display the 18-foot hat in their institution.

The present Guinness World record is held by Odilon Ozare who made a chef’s hat that has a height of 15 ft 9 inches and it is worn over his head. CAI aims to surpass this record by making a chef’s hat which is 18 feet in height and 6 ft in diameter. The hat will be only for display.

The other unique thing about the hat is that the theme revolves around the millets, as the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India and the United Nations has declared 2023 as the Year of Millets.

Since Telangana is also known as the land of millets, having the chef’s hat with millets around it will be apt. The academy, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activity, also served underprivileged children healthy food cooked and served by the professional team of chef instructors and students. The children received healthy millet banana bread as a takeaway after celebrating the International Chefs’ Day.