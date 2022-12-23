Cameroon Green trends as Mumbai Indians picks him for Rs 17.50 crore

IPL 2023 would be Green’s maiden appearance in IPL. Green, who plays for Perth Scorchers in the BBL, represented the Australian team in 8 T20I matches and scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75.
Hyderabad: Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for 17.5 crore in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) auction that was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi today. He is now the second most expensive player in the history of IPL after Sam Curran, who was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crore in today’s auction.
The bidding for Cameroon, who listed himself at Rs 1 crore, started between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and soon Delhi Capitals also joined the party. However, Mumbai Indians managed to grab the Aussie for Rs 18.5 crore.
IPL 2023 would be Green’s maiden appearance in IPL. Green, who plays for Perth Scorchers in the BBL, represented the Australian team in 8 T20I matches and scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75.
He is the fourth Australian player to join the current Mumbai Indians squad after Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, and Jhye Richardson.
Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to share the news on its social media handle.
𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 in 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖 & 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕 💙💫
Presenting to you, our newest all-rounder ➡️ Cameron Green😎
📸: @ompsyram#DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/5iW0PmDTer
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 23, 2022
“Presenting to you, our newest all-rounder, Cameron Green,” Mumbai Indians tweeted.
“I’m pinching myself that this has all happened. It’s such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can’t believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed,” Green reacted after he sold to Mumbai Indians.
Check a few other costly auction picks
Nichola Pooran – Rs 16 crore – Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Agarwal – Rs 8.25 crore – SunRisers Hyderabad
Harry Brook – Rs 13.25 crore – SunRisers Hyderabad
Ben Stokes – Rs 16.25 crore – Chennai Super Kings
Jason Holder – Rs 5.75 crore – Rajasthan Royals
Heinrich Klaasen – Rs 5.25 crore – SunRisers Hyderabad
Here’s how Akash Ambani, Mumbai Indians owner reacted after a successful bid
Check out the reactions of netizens below:
