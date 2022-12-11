CBI questioning MLC Kavitha: CPI suspects conspiracy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

CPI leader K Sambasiva Rao speaking to the media in Khammam on Sunday.

Khammam: CPI State secretary K Sambasiva Rao suspected a conspiracy behind the CBI’s move to question BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case.

The CBI questioning the MLC in the case does not look like an investigation but looks like a conspiracy, he told the media here on Sunday. He demanded a transparent probe into the matter. The BJP has intensified ED and CBI probes after its botched attempt to poach BRS MLAs. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was making shameless comments in connection with the case and his party was resorting to threats in promoting political defections, Sambasiva Rao alleged.

He noted that for the CBI to carry out an investigation in any State, it has to obtain prior permission from the State government concerned. How could the CBI conduct the investigation without obtaining permission from the government, he asked.

Accusing the BJP of diluting all Central agencies, the CPI leader wanted to know how many BJP leaders involved in different cases were raided by the ED. The Centre was resorting to attacks in the form of ED and CBI raids when the Opposition was questioning its failures. The BJP leadership had stooped to the level of hiding Congress MLAs who got elected in the recent Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and was maintaining double standards destroying democracy in the country, he said.

It was unfortunate that the Centre was targeting BRS leader Nama Nageshwar Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Ch Malla Reddy. On the other hand, the Centre was delaying action against economic offenders Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi, Sambasiva Rao said.