Car crashes into road median

A car apparently being driven at a high speed, went out of control and crashed into the road median near Jubilee Hills check post.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: A car apparently being driven at a high speed, went out of control and crashed into the road median resulting in injuries to the driver near Jubilee Hills check post on Friday.

The incident occurred when the driver of the car going from Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur in the morning, lost control of the vehicle and went on to crash into the median on a slight curve. The front part of the car was damaged.

The incident led to mild traffic congestion on the busy road. The driver was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Jubilee Hills police are investigating.