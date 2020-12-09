Car rams into sweet shop, four injured near Shamshabad

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: A car crashed into a sweet shop causing burn injuries to four workers when hot oil with which they were preparing sweets, spilled on them, near Shamshabad late on Tuesday night.

The accident happened when the car reportedly being driven by a woman lost control and crashed into the shop on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway. The car was proceeding from Shadnagar towards Hyderabad.

