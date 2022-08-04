Care Dental Clinic inaugurated in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Mancherial: Municipal chairperson Penta Rajaiah inaugurated Care Dental and Cosmetic Clinic established by Dr Mohammad Aafaq Hussain and Dr Reeba Fathima of the town, here on Thursday.

Rajaiah congratulated the doctor couple and wished them success in their endeavor. He said that Mancherial town was undergoing rapid development, providing ample scope for healthcare to grow. He advised Dr Aafaq and Reeba to render better services and win the hearts of the patients.

Dr Aafaq and Reeba said that the centre was a reliable destination for various dental services including teeth cleanings, teeth whitening, extractions, veneers, fillings, crowns, root canal, bonding, dentures, etc at affordable price. They felicitated Rajaiah for gracing the occasion.

Municipal vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud, Kumram Bheem Asifabad Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson Koneru Krishna, councilor S Harikrishna and many others were present.