Care Hospitals receives award at World HRD Congress

Care Hospitals was felicitated with Telangana Best Employer Brand Award, at Telangana Best Employer Brand Awards and Telangana Leadership Excellence Awards 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, the noted multi-specialty hospital chain was felicitated with Telangana Best Employer Brand Award, at Telangana Best Employer Brand Awards and Telangana Leadership Excellence Awards 2023, hosted by World HRD Congress. The Group CEO of Care Hospitals Group, Jasdeep Singh was also honoured with the prestigious title of ‘CEO with HR Orientation’ at the ceremony held recently in the city.

The Telangana Best Employer Brand Award and ‘CEO with HR Orientation’ title, symbolizes the unconditional commitment of the entire team at Care Hospitals Group to driving organizational growth through exemplary patient service and innovative human resource practices, a press release said.

“The recognition is a testament to the collective effort and dedication of our team towards providing quality healthcare services across the country,” Jasdeeep Singh, on the occasion said.