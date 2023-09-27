World Heart day: Free paediatric heart screening camp at Care Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heart day, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills is organizing a free pediatric heart screening camp from 10 am to 4 pm between September 29 and October 7.

Doctors will see patients having trouble gaining weight, bluish colour to lips, tongue or nail beds, difficulty in breathing, poor growth, shortness of breath and palpitations. The hospital is also also offering a free 2D ECHO screening.

For more details or registration for check –up please contact 9550318540 or 040-61656565