Care Hospitals treat severe coronary artery blockages in 50-year-old patient

The patient also had undergone stent placement procedure recently in the left main coronary artery but it had failed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: The cardiothoracic (CT) surgery team of Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, on Thursday announced successful treatment of 50 year-old male patient who was suffering from severe multiple blockages in coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart. The patient also had undergone stent placement procedure recently in the left main coronary artery but it had failed.

The Director, Department of Cardiac Surgery, Care Hospitals, Dr. Prateek Bhatnagar led a team of surgeons and conducted arterial coronary bypass surgery using Bilateral Internal Mammary Artery (BIMA), which provides long-term benefits for patients with coronary artery blockages, a press release said. Post-surgery, within a span of 36-hours, the patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

BIMA are spare arteries on the inside of the chest and are ideal substitutes for heart’s bypass surgery, Dr Bhatnagar said. “It is less invasive and traumatic because it doesn’t require any cuts on the leg and is typically performed on the beating heart without an open-heart surgery,” he said.