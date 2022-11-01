IISc, TalentSprint announce PG level advanced certification programme in AI and MLOps

Hyderabad: TalentSprint and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have further strengthened their two-year-old partnership and announced the PG Level Advanced Certification programme in AI and MLOps to create a talent pool of AI and MLOps professionals ready to take advantage of high industry demand.

Based on credible research reports, AI/ML investment in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.49 per cent till 2023. MLOps has recorded almost 10X growth in the last five years and is estimated to expand to nearly US $4 Billion by 2025. Recently, in LinkedIn’s emerging jobs ranking MLOps topped as a highly sought-after career choice.

Addressing the rapid industry adoption, and increasing need of skilled professionals in AI and MLOps, across various sectors, this thoughtfully curated PG level advanced certification programme aims to help tech professionals learn how to build and deploy AI/ML models at scale, a press release said.

To apply, applicants can visit the programme page https://iisc.talentsprint.com/ai-mlops/