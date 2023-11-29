Case against Congress Nampally candidate Feroz Khan

Acting on a tip off, the police along with other officials conducted a search near Feroz Khan's house, and caught one person who was allegedly carrying cash of Rs. 1 lakh with him
Hyderabad: The Nampally police booked a case against Nampally Congress candidate, Feroz Khan, for allegedly offering an amount of Rs. 1 lakh to a person to influence voters.
Acting on a tip off, the police along with other officials conducted a search near Khan’s house, and caught one person who was allegedly carrying cash of Rs. 1 lakh with him. On questioning, the man told the police that he took the cash from Khan.
Based on the information, the police conducted a search at the house of Feroz Khan late in the night. The police however could not find anything. The Nampally police booked a case against him.
Another case was booked at Humayunnagar police station against Feroz Khan and others for allegedly beating a couple at a function hall. According to the police, a man had gone to a function hall where Congress party workers were having lunch and was filming the activity using a mobile phone when he was caught and thrashed. When his wife went to his rescue, she was also attacked.