Case against TDP senior leader in Hyderabad

Maganti Babu along with other TDP leaders protested against arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. They picked up an argument and abused and assaulted the cops leading to a ruckus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and former MP, Maganti Babu for allegedly obstructing police officials from performing their duties at Narsingi.

According to police sources, on Saturday evening, Maganti Babu along with other TDP leaders as part of protest against arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu by the AP CID police, proceeded towards the Outer Ring Road.

When they reached Kokapet in Narsingi, when the police officials stopped them, the latter picked up an argument and abused and assaulted them leading to a ruckus.

Following a complaint from the police officials on duty, the Narsingi police booked case under section 353 of the IPC for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.