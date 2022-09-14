Case booked against BJP corporator in Hyderabad

05:08 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police registered a case against BJP corporator from Mansoorabad, Koppula Narsimha Reddy for instigating people to attack the police in Telangana.

According to the police, the corporator who is member of a WhatsApp group “LBNR Development Forum,” noticed a video of people attacking an ACP rank official during the ‘BJP Nabanna March’ in West Bengal on Tuesday. Replying to the video, the corporator commented, “it should be done in Telangana too”.

A local person took the screenshot of the conversation posted on Twitter and asked the police to initiate action against the corporator. The police booked a case under Sections 153 A, 505 (2), 506, 189 of Indian Penal Code against him and are investigating.